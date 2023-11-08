Turkish Foreign Ministry Congratulates Azerbaijan On Victory Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Turkish Foreign Ministry shared a publication on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day of Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war, on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"On the third anniversary of the liberation of Karabakh, we enthusiastically mark the Victory Day of our Azerbaijani brothers. We remember with gratitude the heroes who died on the way to victory, as well as war veterans," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war.

By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channe