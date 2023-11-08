Turkish Foreign Ministry Congratulates Azerbaijan On Victory Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Turkish
Foreign Ministry shared a publication on the occasion of November 8
- Victory Day of Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war, on X
(Twitter), Trend reports.
"On the third anniversary of the liberation of Karabakh, we
enthusiastically mark the Victory Day of our Azerbaijani brothers.
We remember with gratitude the heroes who died on the way to
victory, as well as war veterans," the Turkish Foreign Ministry
said.
Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the
Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on
November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The
liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second
Karabakh war.
By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated
December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in
Azerbaijan.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channe
MENAFN08112023000187011040ID1107394215
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.