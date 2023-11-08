Pakistan declares 60 percent increase in terrorist attacks since Afghan Taliban seizure in Kabul

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Pakistan asserted that terrorist attacks within its borders have surged by 60 percent over the past two years since the Afghan Taliban regained control in August 2021.



During a press briefing in the capital city of Islamabad, Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar alleged that the interim government in Afghanistan has been offering assistance to the Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan (TTP), which, he argued, is utilizing Afghan territory to launch attacks against Pakistan.



"During the last two years when Afghan Taliban returned to power, terrorist attacks have increased by 60% while suicide attacks increased by 500% in Pakistan," Kakar declared.



He further mentioned that 2,267 Pakistanis were killed in these assaults.



"We shared all the details with the Afghan interim government, but they did not take action against TTP terrorists who are living in Afghanistan and using that soil against us," a local Pakistani TV channel quoted the Pakistani prime minister as declaring.



The TTP is a coalition of multiple Pakistani militant factions, according to Islamabad's assertions, and these groups are currently believed to be operating from within Afghanistan.

