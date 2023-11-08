Waaree Energies Ltd. Partners With NTPC Ltd. To Supply 135 MW Solar PV Modules

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 8th Nov, 2023: Waaree Energies Ltd., a leading player in the renewable energy and technology sector, today announced that it is engaged by NTPC Ltd. to supply over 135 MW of solar PV modules



NTPC Ltd., a public sector undertaking owned by the Government of India, is the country's largest power utility company, with an installed capacity of 73,824 MW. The modules supplied by Waaree Energies Ltd. will be utilized by NTPC Ltd. for a solar power project in Anta, in the Baran district of Rajasthan. The order is expected to be completed within a span of 4 months.



Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Hitesh Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director, Waaree Group, said, "It is truly an honour to work with NTPC Ltd., the largest power generating company in India. At Waaree, we take pride in our unwavering commitment to maintain the highest standards of quality and reliability in our products. We are dedicated to driving the clean energy transition in India, and across the globe. Such projects provide us with a splendid opportunity to further that objective, through the provision of our state-of-the-art solar PV modules."



With a capacity of 12 GW, Waaree Energies Ltd. is India's largest solar module manufacturer, as well as an independent power producer. The company has a presence over multiple locations in India and worldwide.





About Waaree Energies Ltd.



WAAREE Energies Ltd., the flagship company of the WAAREE Group, was founded in 1989. It is one of the largest vertically integrated new energy solution providers and is India's largest solar module manufacturer with a capacity of 12 GW.



With a legacy of over 33 years, WAAREE Energies is a leader in providing one-stop solar solutions. WAAREE has four state-of-the-art solar module manufacturing facilities and has a presence in over 388+ locations nationally and 20 countries internationally - making the Earth a better place every day. Since its inception, WAAREE has supplied solar panels equivalent to planting approx. 36 crore trees and contributed to the reduction of approx. 75 lakh tons of CO2 emissions.

