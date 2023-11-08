Tajikistan: Meeting With The Governor Of The Aswan Region Of Egypt

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On November 7, 2023, during a working visit to the Aswan region, the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Zarobiddin Kosimi, met with the Governor of the region, Ashraf Atiya.

At the meeting, a conversation was held on the current state and prospects of relations of friendship and cooperation between Tajikistan and Egypt, including at the level of relations between the regions of the two countries.

