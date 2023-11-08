Seychelles: President Ramkalawan To Attend The Saudi African Summit In Riyadh

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan, at the invitation of His Majesty the King of Saudi Arabia, the custodian of the two Holy Mosques, H. M Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will attend the First Saudi - Africa Summit to be held on Friday 10th November 2023 in Riyadh Saudi Arabia.

During President Ramkalawan's absence from the country, his duties and responsibilities will be discharged by Vice-President Ahmed Afif.

