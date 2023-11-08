The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia Provides Dates To Vulnerable Communities In Djibouti

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomed a donation of 60 metric tons of dates from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to benefit some 35,340 vulnerable food insecure people and refugees in Djibouti.

The generous contribution of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), will allow WFP to include dates in the food assistance basket provided to refugees and local communities living in Ali Sabieh, Arta, Dikhil, Obock, and Tadjourah. Food insecurity levels continue to rise among these vulnerable groups due to the on-going conflict in Northern Ethiopia leading to an increase in the number of refugees and the effects of climate change leading to both pockets of drought and floods.

“The dates contributed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia add a great value to WFP's food basket, as they are very nutritious, rich in fibre, easy to use, and part of the dietary habits of the people we serve. This helps us meet the immediate food and nutritional needs of the people whose lives have undergone such a sudden and dramatic change,” said Agbessi Amewoa, WFP Representative and Country Director ad interim in Djibouti.



A handover ceremony was organized to mark the renewed support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to WFP's emergency operations in Djibouti.

WFP and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through various collaborations with KSrelief, continue to engage in the fight against hunger as they share the same values of saving and changing the lives of the most vulnerable populations, through humanitarian and nutritional assistance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).