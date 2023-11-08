Indonesia Proposes Evacuating, Treating Palestinian In Army Hospitals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Indonesian government proposed Wednesday evacuating and treating Palestinians wounded in the Israeli occupation aggression. All Indonesian army hospitals are ready to treat the war victims, affirmed Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto.

Minister Subianto's remarks were relayed by the Indonesian national news agency, adding that Indonesian government had contacted Palestinian authorities on the matter.

Currently, technical nitty-gritties of evacuation process are being discussed, stated the Minister explaining that he had spoken about the proposal with Palestinian, Egyptian and American Ambassadors to Jakarta and it was met with positive responses.

Indonesia had also suggested sending a floating hospital ship to Gaza, and building field hospitals near the besieged strip, indicated Subianto. (end)

