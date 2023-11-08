Arab League Chief Warns Of Crisis In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The Arab League warned of a crisis in the West Bank due to the Israeli occupation authorities' continued killing and repression and the tightening of the siege on the population, as well as its increasing arming of outlaw settlers, which threatens the outbreak of more violence.

In a statement Wednesday, the Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmad Aboul Gheit, said that Israel is waging a real war on the West Bank, during which about 163 Palestinian martyrs have fallen since October 7.

The occupation authorities have also arrested more than 2,000 Palestinians and are still carrying out operations of repression, closure, siege, and targeting of civilians in all areas of the occupied West Bank, he added.

He pointed out that these facts are "mixed with abhorrent racism and deep-rooted hatred for the Palestinians," and everyone must condemn and expose them and not remain silent about.

Aboul Gheit warned that the Israeli right-wing government is led by settlers and is based on the settlement project. It is pushing matters to the brink of the abyss by protecting these practices, arming the settlers, and encouraging a culture of impunity and killing Palestinians based on identity. (end)

