Kuwait Calls On UNESCO To Approve Bill On Israeli Occupation Actions Consequences In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to approve a bill on the consequences of the current situation in Gaza in the light of the Israeli occupation's continuous attacks.

In a speech at the 42nd session of UNESCO's general conference on Wednesday, Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr Adel Al-Manae called on all UNESCO member-countries to vote for approving the bill, involving the impact of Israeli occupation's actions on the UNESCO's field of work in Gaza.

The bill includes protecting children's right of education, freedom of journalism and the lives and safety of journalists, he said.

The Israeli occupation attacks on innocent civilians in Gaza Strip is a violation of all international laws and conventions on human rights, said Al-Manae.

Kuwait calls on the international society to cooperate in supporting the UNESCO's work and facilitate the execution of its duties, said the minister.

Education is a priority to Kuwait, as the country spends a large part of its budget on education, to develop society and ensure a bright future, the official noted.

Kuwait is exerting great efforts to further develop the education field, as part of Kuwait vision 2035, including preparing generations to engage in Artificial Intillegence (AI) and digital technologies, he added.

The conference kicked off in Paris on Tuesday, with the participation of 194 member-countries and representatives of international organizations and NGOs. (end)

ma







MENAFN08112023000071011013ID1107394197