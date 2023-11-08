European Commission: Turkiye's EU Membership Process Remains On Hold

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (KUNA) - The European Commission Wednesday said that Turkiye's EU membership process remains on hold since 2018 in line with the decision of the European Council.

"The country has not reversed the negative trend of moving away from the European Union, and it pursued accession related reforms to a limited degree," said the EU's executive body in its annual EU enlargement progress report on Wednesday.

"There are serious deficiencies in the functioning of Turkiye's democratic institutions. Democratic backsliding continued during the reporting period," it noted.

On Ankara's external relations, the report said that "Turkiye intensified its regional normalization policy with the Arab states, with Armenia and with Israel."

Following the Hamas attacks against Israel in October 2023, "Turkiye refrained from condemning and qualifying them as terrorism and strongly criticized Israel's response. "

On the Middle East Peace Process (MEPP), Turkiye's position aligns with the EU's position supporting the two-state solution, said the report.

The European Commission today adopted the 2023 Enlargement Package, providing a detailed assessment of the state of play and the progress made by Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkiye, and for the first time also Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia on their respective paths towards accession to the European Union.

The Commission recommended the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and that Georgia be given the status of an EU candidate country "on the understanding that a number of steps are taken."

On Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Commission recommended the opening of accession negotiations "once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is achieved. "

"The country needs to apply further efforts to fulfil the key priorities.. on its EU membership application," it said.

Kosovo remained committed to its European path. However, more work needs to be done, including on the action plan on justice reforms, said the report.

On the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, whilst an Agreement was reached in the EU-facilitated Dialogue, both Kosovo and Serbia are yet to start the implementation of their respective obligations, which are binding for the Parties and a key part of their European paths, it noted. (end)

