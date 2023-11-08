Amman Security Forum Opens With Calls For International Action On Gaza War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- The fifteenth edition of the Amman Security Forum opened Wednesday, where top academics and security experts spotlighted the imperative for global intervention in the escalating war on the Gaza Strip. The forum's discussions opened with a clear focus on the dire humanitarian situation in the coastal territory, emphasizing the indiscriminate impact on civilians, particularly women and children.At the gathering organized by the Arab Institute for Security Studies, participants warned that breaches of international law present a significant strategic threat. The adherence to such laws is fundamental to maintaining order and safeguarding civilians in wartime scenarios.The forum recognized the determined stance of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, led by King Abdullah II, advocating for a resolution to the Arab-Israeli conflict. The kingdom reaffirms its commitment to achieving the aspirations of the Palestinian people, notably the establishment of a sovereign, independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Brigadier General Muhammad Mheidat of the Jordanian Armed Forces spoke to the complexities of the present strategic environment. He outlined the increased responsibilities facing Jordan's military and security sectors in addressing challenges such as cross-border smuggling and the activity of armed factions along the nation's periphery.Abdul Khaleq Abdullah, a political science professor at the UAE University, drew attention to the continued destabilizing activities by Israel over the past several decades. He underscored the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state to ensure lasting regional stability.Abdullah also touched upon the dynamics of Iranian-Gulf relations, acknowledging a dual perspective. He recognized a hopeful shift towards dialogue and cooperation but cautioned against the disruptive ambitions of radical elements within Iran that hinder such progress.Adding to the discourse, Sayed Ali Imamyan, a researcher at Sharif University in Iran, highlighted the unprecedented global security challenges that the world faces, from environmental crises to cyber threats. He underscored the essential role of international accords in mitigating conflicts.Evarist Bartolo, Malta's former Foreign Minister, critiqued the "outdated colonialist mindset" which some Western parties still harbor and called for a more even-handed approach by the United States, especially in its policies toward Israel and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.Mohamed Farghal from the Arab Institute for Security Studies identified cybersecurity as a looming global threat. He stressed economic empowerment as a cornerstone for regional and global stability.Jordanian journalist and parliamentarian Hamada Faraneh commended the diplomatic prowess of King Abdullah II in elevating the Palestinian cause on the international stage, amidst the ongoing war on Gaza and his advocacy for peace initiatives.Representing the Palestine Liberation Organization, Jawad Dar Ali emphasized that a just resolution to the conflict must center on the Palestinians' right to statehood with Jerusalem as its capital, while also halting settlement expansion.The two-day forum aims to delve into a range of topics from the security developments across regions to the humanitarian aspects of alliances and their impact on stability and progress.