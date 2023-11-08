Gaza Death Toll Rose To 10,569 Martyrs-Health Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 8 (Petra) -Since last October 7, death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip rose to 10,569 martyrs, including 4,324 children, 2,823 women, 649 elderly people, while 26,475 were injured.In a press conference Wednesday, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Dr. Ashraf Qudra, said Israeli occupation continues to commit genocide crimes against Palestinian people, amid international community's failure to stop the brutal aggression.The occupation, he noted, committed 27 massacres during the past hours, which claimed lives of 241 Palestinians.Additionally, Qudra said 49% of the victims in the past hours were killed in southern Gaza Strip, which were falsely announced by Israeli occupation as safe areas.A total of 1,098 Palestinian families suffered massacres committed by the Israeli occupation, he pointed out.The official added that Ministry of Health received 2,550 reports of missing persons, including 1,350 children, who are still under rubble since beginning of the Israeli aggression.During occupation's intensified airstrikes on Gaza health system, he announced 193 medical personnel were killed and 45 ambulances were destroyed, while 120 health institutions were targeted and 18 hospitals and 40 health centers became out of service by Israeli shelling or fuel shortage.