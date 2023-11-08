Global markets show cautious sentiment before Fed Chair's speech

(MENAFN) In a day of muted trading, global shares exhibited a mostly downward trend on Wednesday, with investors awaiting a pivotal speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could offer insights into the central bank's future interest rate policies. The CAC 40 in France slipped by 0.2 percent to 6,971.37, while Germany's DAX dipped 0.3 percent to 15,108.60. Meanwhile, Britain's FTSE 100 saw a marginal uptick of less than 0.1 percent to 7,413.84. Futures for the S&P 500 were marginally down, and those for the Dow industrials remained unchanged.



Powell's anticipated address at a Washington, D.C. conference holds significant weight in the financial world. Last week, his comments led investors to speculate that the Fed might have concluded its current interest rate hike cycle. The decline in inflation since its peak in the summer of 2022, coupled with the recent surge in Treasury yields, has raised the question of whether further rate hikes are necessary.



While some Fed officials have suggested that more increases might be required if inflation doesn't continue to moderate, the central bank's key interest rate currently stands at its highest level since 2001, surpassing 5.25 percent. As of early Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield had decreased from above 5 percent to 4.60 percent.



Investors in Asia are also focusing on the upcoming meetings on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim summit, where discussions could influence prospects for improved relations between China and the United States.



