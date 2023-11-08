IMF urges ECB to keep elevated rates until inflation is stabilized

(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on the European Central Bank (ECB) and other central banks across Europe to retain their current elevated interest rates until they are certain that inflation is firmly under control. The IMF cautioned against premature celebration as inflation gradually recedes from its peak, emphasizing the potential consequences of underestimating the persistence of inflation. The IMF contends that such an underestimation could lead to another series of painful rate hikes, eroding a significant portion of economic growth.



In its biannual regional economic outlook for Europe, the IMF noted that central banks outside the 20-country eurozone are nearing the zenith of their interest rate cycles, with some already commencing a reduction in policy rates. Nevertheless, the IMF stressed that a protracted restrictive monetary stance is still imperative to ensure a return of inflation to target levels.



Historically, it has taken an average of three years to bring down inflation to lower levels, with some anti-inflation initiatives lasting even longer, according to the IMF. While central banks appear to have concluded their rate-hike cycles, failing to complete this task and necessitating a return to rate hikes could result in an economic output loss of as much as a full percentage point annually.



Alfred Kammer, director of the IMF's Europe department, cautioned against celebrating prematurely and emphasized the importance of a more cautious approach to interest rate policy. He highlighted that it is less costly to have a policy that is too tight rather than too loose. Regarding the ECB, which recently halted its rate increases for the first time in over a year, Kammer expressed confidence in the central bank's current position, describing it as favorable.

MENAFN08112023000045015682ID1107394153