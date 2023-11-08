GM's Cruise issues recall for 950 autonomous cars, updates software

(MENAFN) General Motors' Cruise, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary, has issued a recall for all 950 of its self-driving cars to implement software updates following an incident in early October, where one of its vehicles was involved in a collision that resulted in a pedestrian being dragged alongside a San Francisco street. According to documents disclosed by U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday, the software update will ensure that Cruise vehicles remain stationary in the event of a similar occurrence in the future.



The incident, which took place on October 2, prompted Cruise to suspend its driverless operations across the country after California regulators determined that the company's vehicles posed a threat to public safety. Subsequently, the California Department of Motor Vehicles revoked Cruise's license, as the company was transporting passengers in San Francisco without human drivers.



In the incident, a pedestrian was struck by another vehicle with a human driver. The impact propelled the pedestrian into the path of a Cruise autonomous vehicle. While the Cruise car initially stopped, it subsequently moved to the right in an attempt to clear the traffic, inadvertently dragging the pedestrian about 20 feet (approximately six meters) forward. The pedestrian was trapped beneath one of the Cruise vehicle's tires and sustained critical injuries.



Cruise has disclosed that it has already updated the software in its test vehicles, which are supervised by human safety drivers. The driverless fleet will receive the new software update before resuming autonomous operations.

