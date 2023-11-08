China, US agree to work for presidential summit

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, China disclosed that it has reached an agreement with the United States to collaborate on organizing a potential summit between their respective leaders in San Francisco later this month.



“Both China and the US agree to work together toward a summit in San Francisco,” declared Wang Wenbin, representative of China’s Foreign Ministry, in reply to news on a potential gathering among Chinese Leader Xi Jinping as well as his US equivalent Joe Biden.



But according to Wang, getting to the peak "won't be plain sailing."



“Nor can we leave it to autopilot to get us there (San Francisco),” stated Wang, based on a Beijing-based newspaper.



Washington is preparing to host an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where leaders from the Asia-Pacific region will gather in a U.S. city.



The United States has been actively working to bring about a summit between both Leaders, which, if realized, would be a significant focal point of the global event taking place in San Francisco.



Xi and Biden held their inaugural summit in Indonesia in November of the previous year, as the world's two leading economies strive to strengthen their bilateral relations, which have experienced challenges since the tenure of former President Donald Trump.

MENAFN08112023000045015839ID1107394146