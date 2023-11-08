Poland Sets Condition for Ukraine's EU Membership

(MENAFN) Poland has established a significant precondition for Ukraine's potential accession to the European Union, insisting that the issue of exhuming the bodies of Poles massacred by Ukrainian Nazi collaborators during World War II must be resolved first. This demand centers around the Volyn massacre, a tragic event in which tens of thousands of Poles lost their lives in ethnic cleansing campaigns conducted by Ukrainian nationalists. The exhumation and proper burial of victims in formerly Polish territory now part of western Ukraine remains a crucial point of contention between the two nations.



The Volyn massacre, occurring between 1943 and 1944, saw the deaths of an estimated 40,000 to 100,000 Poles in the Volhynia and Galicia regions, a result of a brutal campaign by Ukrainian nationalists. The paramilitary arm of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), known as the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), orchestrated the massacre and collaborated with the Nazis in the extermination of Jews in German-occupied areas.



Polish Undersecretary of State Pawel Jablonski emphasized the gravity of the issue, asserting that without a resolution, Ukraine's aspirations for European Union membership would remain unattainable. He stressed the need for a long-term reconciliation between the two nations, firmly linking it to the resolution of the Volyn massacre legacy.



Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently announced the discovery of a mass grave containing victims of the Volyn massacre in Ukraine's Ternopol Region. Poland is actively seeking approval from the Ukrainian government to conduct exhumations, conduct examinations, and provide a dignified burial for the victims. Additionally, the Polish Foreign Ministry has called for an official apology for the massacre from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, a demand that has faced resistance from Kiev.



The demand for resolution and recognition of the Volyn massacre underscores the complexities of historical reconciliation between Poland and Ukraine. Addressing this painful legacy is not only crucial for the victims' families but also has significant implications for the bilateral relationship and Ukraine's aspirations for European Union membership.



Poland's condition regarding the Volyn massacre presents a critical juncture in the path towards potential European Union membership for Ukraine. The demand for the exhumation and proper burial of victims serves as a powerful reminder of the need for historical reckoning and reconciliation. As both nations grapple with the weight of this legacy, the resolution of the Volyn massacre emerges as a pivotal step in shaping their future relationship and Ukraine's broader European integration aspirations.



