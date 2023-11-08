Digital Payments to Become a $10T Industry Next Year

(MENAFN- Finixio) Digital Commerce Makes Over 60% of Transaction Value, but Mobile POS Payments are the Fastest-Growing Segment

While some might have thought that consumers would return to cash once the COVID-19 pandemic ended, the digital payments industry continues thriving, reaching more users than ever. The market has seen many innovations over the past years, including mobile wallets, P2P mobile payments, and real-time payments. These simple-to-use, cashless payment methods have drawn millions of users and pushed the total transaction value in the market to new record highs.

According to a Statista survey, the global digital payments industry hit nearly $9.5trn transaction value in 2023, 13% more than a year ago. The positive trend will continue next year, with the transaction value rising by another 12% and reaching $10.65trn. By 2027, this figure is projected to touch nearly $15trn.

Over 60% of the total transaction value comes from digital commerce, the market`s largest segment. The Statista data show digital commerce generated transaction value of more than $6trn in 2023, 12% more than last year. Over the next twelve months, this figure will jump by 10% and hit $6.68trn.

Although much smaller in transaction value, mobile POS payments will continue growing faster. Statistics show mobile POS payments hit $3.3trn in transaction value. This figure is expected to grow by 15% YoY and reach $3.82trn in 2024. With millions of people embracing mobile wallets as their top payment method, this figure is forecasted to hit over $5.5trn by 2027.

United Kingdom to See the Biggest Growth of Digital Payments Among the Top 5 Markets

The Statista survey also showed that more than 60% of total transaction value in the digital payments industry in 2024 will come from only three markets: China, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Although China, the world`s largest digital payments market, is expected to generate 36% of total transaction value in 2024, the US and UK markets will see much bigger growth in digital payments.

The Chinese market is projected to grow by 8% year-over-year and hit a transaction value of $3.92trn next year. Americans are expected to make $2.36trn of digital payments in 2024, or 15% more than this year. The UK market will see even more significant growth, with the transaction value rising by 18% year-over-year to around $510bn. Japan and Germany follow with 14% and 12% year-over-year growth and $400bn and $280bn worth of digital payments in 2024.





