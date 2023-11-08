GCC stocks mixed, caution before Powell

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded mixed performances with traders monitoring monetary policy developments. At the same time, declining oil prices and company earnings continue to affect expectations.

The Dubai stock market recorded some price corrections after a series of gains. Traders could continue to monitor developments around monetary policy in the US as well as geopolitical tensions in the region which could fuel some volatility.

The Abu Dhabi stock market continues to see downside risks as traders could move to secure their gains. However, caution could predominate ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech.

The Qatari stock market could continue to face resistance near its latest peak as traders could remain cautious. Profit-taking could weigh on performance and could drag the index to the downside.

The Saudi stock market continued to trade in a range over the last couple of days after recovering to a certain extent. The direction in oil markets as well as crude production cuts could continue to weigh on sentiment.





