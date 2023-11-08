Markets remain cautious ahead of Powell’s opening remarks

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Markets could see traders move toward more caution ahead of the opening remarks from the Federal Reserve’s President Jerome Powell. Expectations around monetary policy continue to change as traders react to US economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials while some doubts remain around whether interest rates have reached their peak and when cuts will start. As a result, Powell’s appearance could cause volatility to spike if he comments on job market data or on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance. His comments could affect risk appetite and could potentially weigh on stock markets.



