UN expert describes deliberately demolishing civilian residences, infrastructure war crime

(MENAFN) Engaging in military actions aimed at deliberately demolishing civilian residences and infrastructure in Gaza constitutes a "war crime," as stated by a UN expert on Wednesday.



"The world must act now to end the horrifying and massive attacks against civilian housing and infrastructure in Gaza, which comes at a tremendous cost to human life," These remarks were made by Balakrishnan Rajagopal, who holds the position of UN special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, in a statement.



"Carrying out hostilities with the knowledge that they will systematically destroy and damage civilian housing and infrastructure, rendering an entire city – such as Gaza city – uninhabitable for civilians is a war crime," Rajagopal declared.



He emphasized that acts of bombing dwellings, civilian property, and infrastructure are expressly forbidden by international law and that they "amount to war crimes" when they target civilian populations. They also constitute "crimes against humanity."



He emphasized that apartment buildings, hospitals, emergency vehicles, refugee camps, schools, churches, or mosques, as well as the infrastructure providing civilians with electricity and water are "not military objects," using the term "domicide" to describe such systematic or widespread attacks on housing and civilian infrastructure.



He stressed: "Even when civilian housing may be used by combatants to take shelter, as alleged in the attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp, launching attacks on entire apartment blocks is prohibited if they will lead to disproportionate damage, death and displacement of a large number of civilians."

