Previous cabinet minister in Indonesia gets 15-year sentence in corruption trial

(MENAFN) Indonesia's anti-graft court has delivered a verdict, sentencing Johnny G. Plate, a former Cabinet minister, to 15 years in prison after finding him guilty of corruption related to the construction of mobile phone transmission towers in remote areas of the country. Plate, who previously served as the communication and information technology minister, was arrested in May following an investigation conducted by the attorney general's office in Jakarta. He was taken into custody along with five other individuals, including three from the private sector, as part of a probe involving around 60 people linked to the procurement process.



In addition to the prison sentence, the court also ordered Plate to pay a fine of 1 billion rupiah (approximately USD63,765) or face an additional six months in prison. Furthermore, he is required to reimburse the state for losses amounting to 15.5 billion rupiah (equivalent to USD988). The trial, which commenced in June, saw prosecutors argue that Plate had modified the terms of a USD533 million procurement project and altered the number of construction sites without conducting feasibility studies. They asserted that Plate personally enriched himself by USD1.2 million through these actions.



The construction project linked to Plate's case, initiated in late 2020, aimed to extend mobile phone coverage to over 7,900 underserved regions in Indonesia, including remote areas in Papua, Sulawesi, Borneo, Sumatra, and East Nusa Tenggara provinces.



This development marks the fifth instance of a former minister from President Joko Widodo's administrations being charged and sentenced for corruption. The recurring cases have raised concerns about the government's integrity and President Widodo's commitment to combating corruption as he seeks a successor following the end of his term in 2024.

MENAFN08112023000045015682ID1107394136