White House Expresses Worries Over Probable Israeli "Reoccupation" of Gaza

(MENAFN) The White House has expressed apprehension regarding the possibility of Israel assuming "overall security responsibility" in Gaza following the recent conflict with Hamas. This development comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that his country's forces would play a significant role in the region's security. The National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, urged Israel to reconsider a prolonged military deployment, emphasizing that a reoccupation of Gaza by Israeli forces would not be in the best interest of Israel or its people.



In an interview with CNN, John Kirby articulated the United Sates government's stance on the matter, highlighting concerns about the potential ramifications of an extended Israeli military presence in Gaza. While Kirby did not delve into specifics, he emphasized that the situation in post-conflict Gaza must differ from the status quo prior to October 6, emphasizing that Hamas cannot continue to hold sway.



Prime Minister Netanyahu's statement on assuming "security responsibility" in Gaza for an "indefinite period" raised eyebrows and prompted questions about the Israeli government's intentions. This announcement appears to conflict with previous remarks made by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who stressed that Israeli troops should not be responsible for the day-to-day governance of the Gaza Strip.



Netanyahu's adviser, Mark Regev, sought to clarify the Israeli position, asserting that there were no plans for a prolonged occupation of the Gaza Strip. He clarified that while there would be an Israeli "security presence" in the area, it did not imply a governance role over the Gazans. Regev's comments aimed to provide clarity amid concerns over potential long-term Israeli involvement in the region.



The White House's expression of concern over the potential Israeli assumption of "security responsibility" in Gaza underscores the complexity of post-conflict governance in the region.



The contrasting statements from Israeli officials have raised questions about the government's intentions and the extent of their involvement in the day-to-day affairs of the Gaza Strip. As this situation continues to evolve, careful consideration of the implications of a prolonged Israeli presence in Gaza will be crucial in shaping the region's future.



MENAFN08112023000045015687ID1107394135