Meta reveals policy for AI-generated political ad disclosure on Facebook, Instagram

(MENAFN) Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has unveiled a new policy that mandates political ads on its platforms to provide disclosure if they were generated using artificial intelligence (AI). Beginning on January 1, this rule will be implemented globally, ensuring transparency in political advertising on the social media platforms.



Under this policy, users will encounter labels acknowledging the use of AI when they click on political ads. The decision to introduce this measure stems from the increasing accessibility of AI programs, which can rapidly produce realistic audio, images, and video content. However, there is a growing concern that this technology could be misused to create fraudulent content, including fabricated videos of political candidates or misleading visuals related to election fraud or polling place disturbances. When these deceptive materials are disseminated on social media and fueled by powerful algorithms, they have the potential to misinform and bewilder voters on an unprecedented scale.



Meta Platforms Inc. and other tech giants have faced criticism for not taking more decisive action to mitigate the risks associated with AI-generated content. This announcement coincided with a House hearing on deepfakes, a term used to describe manipulated or fabricated media content. However, it remains uncertain whether this step will alleviate concerns surrounding the potential misuse of AI in political advertising on social media.



Meanwhile, European authorities are actively working on comprehensive regulations to govern the use of AI. In the United States, the window for lawmakers to enact regulations before the 2024 election is narrowing. The announcement by Meta underscores the growing importance of addressing the responsible use of AI in political messaging and the urgency for regulatory action in this domain.

