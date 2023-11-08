Saxony-Anhalt Labels Rising Political Party as 'Extremist'

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Saxony-Anhalt chapter of Alternative for Germany (AfD) has been officially classified as an extremist organization, marking a pivotal moment in the party's trajectory. This designation, announced by the head of the domestic intelligence agency in the German federal state, raises critical questions about the party's ideological stance and its implications for the country's political landscape. Notably, this decision comes on the heels of AfD's recent surge in popularity, as it secured the top spot in a regional opinion poll for the first time.



The Office for the Protection of the Constitution, also known as Verfassungsschutz or BfV, has been scrutinizing AfD's Saxony-Anhalt chapter since January 2021, primarily due to its staunch opposition to Covid-19 lockdowns and mandates. However, the agency's findings have led to a more grave classification, deeming the party not only as holding anti-constitutional positions but also as having undergone a concerning radicalization process. This shift in assessment has prompted the initiation of systematic observation utilizing intelligence means, according to State BfV head Jochen Hollmann.



AfD's ideological stance has been a focal point of controversy. The party's vision of an "ethno-culturally homogeneous nation" has drawn criticism for advocating the exclusion of individuals based on their origin or religion. The BfV's extensive dossier on AfD reveals a litany of concerning statements, including anti-Muslim, racist, and anti-Semitic remarks made by party officials. Additionally, derogatory language aimed at migrants, labeling them as "invaders," "intruders," and "passport Germans," has raised serious concerns about the party's rhetoric.



The BfV contends that AfD goes beyond espousing controversial views, asserting that the party aims to undermine parliamentary democracy itself. This is exemplified by AfD's challenge to the legitimacy of German federal authorities, particularly in their response to the pandemic. Drawing parallels to historical atrocities, such as the persecution of Jews under the Third Reich, and invoking terms like the 'Great Reset' as part of a conspiracy theory, further underscores the party's contentious approach.



In light of these findings, AfD now finds itself classified as possessing "confirmed right-wing extremist" aspirations, signifying the highest tier of threat assessment utilized by the BfV. This categorization amplifies concerns about the party's impact on democratic values and its potential implications for the broader political landscape in Germany.



The classification of AfD's Saxony-Anhalt chapter as an extremist organization is a significant development in German politics, prompting a reevaluation of the party's ideological contours and its implications for democracy. As the controversy surrounding AfD continues to unfold, careful scrutiny of its actions and rhetoric will be crucial in shaping the future of political discourse in Germany.



