Ukraine uses Mini-Grad systems in Zaporizhzhia to attack Russian bases

(MENAFN) The Ukrainian military is actively employing Mini-Grad multiple rocket launcher systems in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region to target Russian positions.



"I can't say that Mini-Grads are something very new for us. We have been using this type of weapon for about a year. The purpose of using them is that they are more mobile. The fact that they are less noticeable on the front line and can get closer to forward positions also provides an advantage," a Ukrainian senior with the callsign "Gall" reported to a Turkish news agency.



Highlighting that the rockets launched by Mini-Grad systems have the capability to reach a range of up to 40 kilometers (24.8 miles), Gall mentioned that they typically utilize the multi-barreled system with a firing range of up to 20 kilometers (12.4 miles).



Gall went on to explain that his team primarily targets objectives situated at distances ranging from 10 to 15 kilometers (6.2 to 9.3 miles) and emphasized that the rockets fired by Mini-Grads are of substantial weight.



"To hit a target 20 kilometers away, rockets weighing 60-70 kilograms are used in Mini-Grads with explosive ammunition," he stated.



Furthermore, Gall pointed out that the Ukrainian army employs these systems extensively, particularly utilizing the Mini-Grads to engage targets that are beyond the reach of mortars.



"There are enough Mini-Grads in our brigade. Naturally, they are an integral part of the army and positively affect the course of the war," he declared.

MENAFN08112023000045015839ID1107394078