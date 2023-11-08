Assessing Impact of ATACMS Missiles on Ukrainian War

(MENAFN) In a recent development, United States officials have expressed reservations regarding the potential impact of the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russian forces. President Joe Biden, initially hesitant due to concerns about escalating tensions, eventually agreed to provide Ukraine with these long-range missiles in September. However, doubts have emerged about their effectiveness, with some suggesting they may not be the game-changer that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had hoped for.



The ATACMS system, designed for long-range strikes, has become a focal point of discussion. While Zelensky pushed for its provision, citing its crucial role in striking deep into Russian lines, United States officials worry that the Russians are adapting their tactics, potentially neutralizing the missiles' effectiveness. Reports suggest that the fear stems from the ability of Russian aircraft to position themselves beyond the ATACMS' reach, potentially minimizing their impact.



Ukraine received a modified version of the ATACMS with a range of approximately 100 miles, rather than the system's maximum reach of 190 miles. This modification raises questions about the missiles' range capabilities and how they align with Ukraine's strategic objectives. Furthermore, recent reports indicate that Russian forces claim to have successfully intercepted two ATACMS missiles, underscoring the evolving nature of this conflict.



President Zelensky's optimism about the ATACMS' effectiveness was evident when he announced their use on October 17, asserting that they had already proven themselves in action. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin countered this sentiment, suggesting that while the missiles may pose a challenge, they may not fundamentally alter the dynamics of the battlefield. According to Putin, they might merely "prolong the agony" for Ukraine.



As the ATACMS missiles continue to be a focal point in the Ukrainian conflict, the effectiveness of this weapon system remains a subject of debate. While Zelensky sees them as a critical tool for striking deep into Russian territory, United States officials express concerns about their potential limitations. As the conflict evolves, ongoing assessments of the ATACMS' impact will be crucial in determining its role in the broader geopolitical landscape.



