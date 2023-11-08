Palestinian death toll in Gaza from Israel’s attacks reaches 10,569

(MENAFN) As of Wednesday, the Palestinian death count resulting from Israeli assaults in the Gaza Strip has risen to 10,569, according to the Health Ministry in the besieged territory.



“The victims include 4,324 children, 2,823 women and 649 elders, while more than 26,000 people were injured,” ministry official Ashraf al-Qudra reported at a news conference in Gaza City.



He noted that 2,550 individuals, among them 1,350 children, were reported to be trapped beneath the debris.



“The Israeli aggression has left 193 medics dead and 45 ambulances destroyed,” the spokesman also declared.



Israel has started persistent air and ground assaults on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border strike by Hamas on October 7th.



In addition to the significant number of casualties and the widespread displacement, the 2.3 million residents of Gaza are facing shortages of essential supplies, a situation exacerbated by the Israeli blockade.



Food supplies are dwindling, and bakeries have become non-operational in Gaza, as reported by the World Food Program. The UN agency, in a statement, has indicated its efforts to expand operations to provide urgent food assistance to more than 1 million people. “But humanitarian access must be expanded,” it stated.

