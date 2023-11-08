China's passenger car sales see robust progress

(MENAFN) China's passenger car sales experienced a robust surge of 10.2 percent in October compared to the same period the previous year, according to a report from the China Passenger Car Association. The notable increase can be attributed to heightened promotional efforts by automakers and a growing preference among consumers for electric and hybrid vehicles. Of particular significance, sales of electric and hybrid vehicles exhibited remarkable growth, soaring by 37.5 percent year-on-year. These eco-friendly options constituted a substantial portion of the 2.03 million vehicles sold in October, amounting to 767,000 units.



Furthermore, the data revealed a remarkable uptick in passenger car exports, with a nearly 50 percent increase, totaling 391,000 units in October. This uptrend aligns with a broader trend observed throughout the year, as exports have surged by 66 percent, reaching just over 3 million units in 2023. It is essential to note that these encouraging statistics partly reflect a period of slow growth the previous year, as China grappled with the challenges posed by factory shutdowns and disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Traditionally, demand for vehicles in China tends to peak in September and October, affectionately referred to as the "nine silvers and 10 golds" period. This phenomenon can be attributed to various factors, including favorable weather and holidays that drive automotive sales.



Over the course of this year, China's automotive industry has exhibited steady growth, with auto sales increasing by 3.2 percent, reaching a total of just under 17.3 million units. The report also provided insights into the performance of notable automakers, highlighting that Tesla delivered 47,164 Model Y vehicles and 24,951 Model 3s, all produced at its Shanghai plant. Additionally, the Chinese automaker BYD excelled in the new energy battery electric vehicle segment, with the Song model sedans being the top-selling choice, boasting a sales figure of 63,965 units.



Despite these promising indicators, the China Passenger Car Association underscored the uncertain outlook for November, characterizing the current economic landscape as "complex and severe." These sentiments reflect the dynamic nature of the automotive industry, which is influenced by a myriad of internal and external factors, making projections challenging in the face of changing circumstances.

