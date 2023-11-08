Canadian poet declines White House Diwali invitation due to Biden’s stance on Gaza war

(MENAFN) Canadian poet Rupi Kaur has turned down an invitation to participate in a Diwali celebration at the White House as a form of protest against the Biden administration's handling of Israel's conflict in occupied Gaza.



In a message published on social media, Kaur stated that she would not agree on “any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment” of civilians.



The Indian-based poet continued: “This administration is not just funding the bombardment of Gaza — they continue to justify this genocide against Palestinians (and) they want us to celebrate Diwali with them? When their support of the current atrocities against Palestinians represent the exact opposite of what this holiday means to so many of us.”



Kaur, the chart-topping writer of “Milk and Honey,” declared that she was “surprised this administration finds it acceptable to celebrate Diwali,” the Hindu fest of lights, as it is “a celebration of righteousness over falsehood and knowledge over ignorance.” She called on fellow South Asians to demand accountability from the Biden administration for its actions.



The Diwali event at the White House scheduled for November 8 will be presided over by Vice President Kamala Harris, who has not yet made any comments regarding Kaur's statement.

