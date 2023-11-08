APAC Is Dominating Electronic Design Automation Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The total value of the global electronic design automation market was USD 14,109.5 million in 2022, and it will rise at a growth rate of above 10.4% over this decade, reaching USD 31,121.1 million by 2030. This is mainly because of the growing difficulty of electronic systems and the requirement for effective design tools.



Moreover, a count of industries has contributed to the industry growth by creating unique design specifications, like healthcare, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and automotive. This generates the requirement for modified design solutions.



The semiconductor sector has gained traction headway in contracting procedure nodes, therefore fortifying the growth of more modest and power-capable ICs. The requirement to decrease power usage and heat dissipation and, yet, uphold signal integrity makes design problems, as a result of this reduction. Electronic design automation apparatus offers the vital capacities to confront such issues and advance the IC design for compact interaction nodes.



The growing difficulty of electronic design automation requires dedicated knowledge to make and improve such systems. Designers and engineers with the expertise and capability to manage complex designs are in high demand among the industries in the industry. As a result, there is a requirement for skilled specialists, which can surge the competition for talent.



In 2022, on the basis of application, the consumer electronics category had the largest share, of around 30%, in the electronic design automation industry, and the category is projected to dominate in the future as well. This is mainly due to the advent of more-urbane electronics, because of the increasing demand for pioneering smartphones, smartwatches, and smart TVs, Therefore, the growing per-capita income across the globe is estimated to boost the category’s growth at a robust rate over the projection period.



On the basis of region, the APAC region is dominating with a 40% market share, and the region is projected to remain dominant in the future as well. This is mainly because of the increasing requirement for electronic devices, growing acceptance of developing technologies, like AI, IoT, and 5G; and the robust attention being paid to invention and R&D. The APAC region is a major user of EDA solutions as multifaceted semiconductor chips need sophisticated EDA tools for design and expansion.



APAC, specifically Japan, China, South Korea, and Taiwan, has long catered as substantial centers for the manufacturing of electronics. Semiconductor foundries, Consumer electronics industries, and creators of electronic components for other bigger systems are all well-represented in the region. The requirement for EDA solutions to allow the design and making of electronic systems is propelled by this manufacturing strength.



Hence, the growing difficulty of electronic systems and the requirement for effective design tools, are the major factors propelling the electronic design automation market.







