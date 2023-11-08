Portugal’S Prime Minister Steps Down Amid Probe

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Portugal's Prime Minister, António Costa, chose to resign.



This action came after a legal inquiry began, looking into green energy projects involving lithium and hydrogen.



Costa, surprised by the investigation, stated his readiness to serve until the legislature's end.



Now, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will outline the next steps, and Costa has agreed to assist in the justice process.



After the resignation, President Sousa arranged urgent meetings with the country's political leaders and the Council of State.



Following these sessions, the President will address the nation. Meanwhile, news from CNN Portugal revealed the arrest of five individuals.



These arrests include Diogo Lacerda Machado, known as Costa's personal friend, his chief of staff, Vítor Escária, and the Sines mayor, Nuno Mascarenhas.







Authorities carried out search warrants at multiple sites, including the Ministry of Environment and Climate Action, the Ministry of Infrastructure, and the State Secretariat for Energy and Climate.



The operations also extended to the Sines Town Hall and additional offices as part of a coordinated effort.



The Public Prosecutor's Office is probing irregularities in lithium mining operations and scrutinizing a hydrogen energy initiative and a data center project in Sines.



These inquiries aim to ensure transparency and legality in public sector activities and private-sector partnerships.

Background

Portugal's energy sector faces new scrutiny. The country has worked hard to lead in clean energy, focusing on wind and sun power.



Recently, attention turned to lithium and hydrogen because Portugal has lots of lithium. These steps aimed to make Portugal a key player in Europe's switch to clean energy.



Since 2015, Prime Minister António Costa has pushed for green progress and economic healing.



His leadership won praise for helping Portugal's economy recover and boosting clean energy.



But now, questions about how fair and right these energy deals are have cast a shadow.



This investigation shows Portugal's big test: to dream big with green goals while still making fair decisions.



Portugal wants to use what the land gives in a good and lawful way.



What happens after this investigation will shape how Portugal makes laws and keeps its promise for a cleaner future.















