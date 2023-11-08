Global Wine Production Hits Six-Decade Low

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Unfavorable weather conditions such as frost and droughts have contributed to global wine production dropping to its lowest level in six decades.



The International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV released these findings.



In 2023, wine production fell by 7% from the previous year. France managed to sustain its output, once again becoming the top producer.



Italy experienced a 12% fall, while Spain's production reduced by 14%. Significant drops also occurred in South American countries.



For example, Chile, a top producer, saw a 20% decline from the previous high and an 18% fall from the average of the last five years.



Wildfires and prolonged dry conditions harmed the harvest.



Chilean vineyards, amidst persistent drought, adopt night harvesting and traditional irrigation methods. They are adapting, learning to use less water more effectively.



Soledad Meneses from Conosur commented on returning to older, more sustainable practices.



Argentina also reported a decrease, with production plummeting by 23%, one of its historical lows.







Brazil and Uruguay's output fell dramatically by 30% and 34%, respectively. In the southern hemisphere, Australia's production dropped by 24%, and South Africa's by 10%.



Despite these challenges, Spain remains the third-largest producer, though it has its lowest yield in two decades due to harsh weather conditions.



According to Iñaki García de Cortazar-Atauri of Inrae, the year's diverse climate impacts on vineyards are not all attributable to climate change.



Yet, he acknowledges a rise in extreme weather events like heatwaves and heavy rains.



OIV's data suggests wine production may range between 241.7 and 246 million hectoliters. This data represents the output of 29 countries, 94% of the world's wine production.



Some regions like the United States saw a 12% increase, benefiting from cooler temperatures and rain in their vineyards.



Despite these setbacks, the OIV sees a silver lining: reduced production could stabilize the global market, given the current decline in consumption and surplus stocks worldwide.

MENAFN08112023007421016031ID1107394001