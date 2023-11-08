Portugal Signs New Military Support Pact With Guinea-Bissau

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Portugal has established a defense cooperation pact with Guinea-Bissau to enhance the capabilities of the Guinean Armed Forces and police.



The announcement came from the Portuguese government.



On Tuesday, Portuguese Defense Minister Helena Carreiras will sign the agreement in Bissau. She will also meet with Guinean defense officials and the President.



The understanding covers various collaborative sectors. Minister Carreiras' office reports that it includes training and capacity development for Guinea-Bissau's defense forces.



The cooperation extends to boosting the Guinean air police, maintaining communication gear, ensuring coastal maritime security, and supporting military health.



Minister Carreiras, joined by Admiral Gouveia e Melo, will assess a naval project aiding the Guinean Navy.



The Portuguese Navy began instructing Guinean military staff in July 2023. It has since certified 12 local sailors.







Current joint efforts involve operational training on ships. Portugal has provided two swift boats to aid Guinea-Bissau in patrolling and securing its maritime territory.



The Portuguese minister's visit starts with a memorial service for veterans in Bissau's city cemetery.

Background

Portugal has helped Guinea-Bissau since it became independent in 1974. They've worked together to make the area stable and strong.



This teamwork is to make sure there's peace and safety in West Africa.



Guinea-Bissau has seen many sudden changes in government because the army is very involved in politics.



This trouble means they need help from other countries to build good systems for making laws and running the country fairly.



Portugal has been very important here. They've helped make Guinea-Bissau's army and security better.



The latest agreement shows Portugal wants to keep helping Guinea-Bissau grow safely and in a good way.



This agreement also shows how the two countries have changed how they work together.



They've gone from a relationship from old colonial times to a new way of working that helps both countries.

MENAFN08112023007421016031ID1107394000