Mozambique’S Open Doors Policy Ushers In Tourist Wave

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mozambique saw a significant 34% jump in tourist numbers after starting a visa waiver program. This move aimed to make the nation more inviting and ease investor entry.



A recent economic report showed a boost in tourism following the visa policy change compared to last year's data, although exact numbers weren't shared.



The country introduced an e-visa system in December 2022 and removed visa needs for 29 nations from May 1, 2023.



This change streamlined extended stays and investment procedures. Tourists now spend an average of $110 daily, injecting $440 into the economy over a standard four-day visit.



By August, the visa waiver attracted over 13,000 foreigners, mainly tourists from Portugal.



Culture and Tourism Minister noted over 10,000 tourists arrived for leisure and about 3,000 for business. This indicates the visa changes are working well.







This new policy is drawing more tourists from the USA, UK, Portugal, China, and Germany, reshaping Mozambique's tourism industry.



The government's efforts have successfully spurred growth in this sector.

Background

Mozambique has long seen tourism as a way to make money. After becoming its own country, it was hard to get tourists because of fighting.



Once peace came, the leaders saw that visitors could bring a lot of cash.



Lately, more people worldwide are noticing Mozambique's interesting culture and lovely places.



The country is making better roads and showing off its history. The no-visa rule is a big step to welcome more people from other places.



In the past, it was hard for travelers and business folks to come to Mozambique because they needed a visa.



Now, Mozambique is making it easier to visit. It's becoming a spot where people really want to go.



This new plan shows Mozambique wants to grow and knows how travel is changing around the world.

MENAFN08112023007421016031ID1107393999