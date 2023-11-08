(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture has prolonged the emergency alert for avian flu for an additional six months.



The country's decision came after discovering the H5N1 virus in wild birds. This information, shared by Carlos Goulart , confirms the emergency's extension until May.



This period is crucial. Birds migrate from the Northern to the Southern Hemisphere, increasing infection risks for domestic poultry.



Brazil is unique as a poultry exporter unaffected in commercial flocks.



Currently, the virus has affected only wildlif and non-commercial birds, with 137 reported cases.



Brazil is a poultry powerhouse, leading in exports and ranking second in production with millions of tons processed annually.





Background - Brazil Prolongs Avian Flu Emergency

This health alert follows global concerns about avian influenza. Brazil has managed to keep commercial flocks free from the virus.



The country's swift actions have been vital in preventing the spread.



Previously, outbreaks have impacted poultry industries worldwide. Brazil learned from these events and took preventive measures.



The ministry's efforts highlight the importance of vigilance in agriculture.



Maintaining disease-free status is crucial for Brazil's economy. It ensures the continued success of the nation's poultry exports.

