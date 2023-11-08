Guyana Ends Talks With Venezuela On Esequibo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Guyana has ceased negotiations with Venezuela over the Esequibo region, awaiting the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict.



The leaders in Guyana made an announcement. They said no more talking to Venezuela about the land by the river Esequibo.



In a meeting, Guyana's Prime Minister, Mark Phillips, said, "We are done talking."



Phillips said, "No more chats with Venezuela's leader, Maduro." He also said Guyana's President, Irfaan Ali, won't meet Maduro.



After their meeting, Guyana's leaders said no to Venezuela's vote plan. Venezuela wants a vote to make the disputed land theirs.



Phillips trusts the court to make a fair choice. He says the Esequibo should stay with Guyana .



He believes that finding oil and gas made Venezuela want the land more. But Venezuela hasn't ruled there since 1899.







Phillips says all Guyanese must stick together against Maduro's government. They must act to keep their land.



Guyana's parliament agrees. They say Venezuela's actions are wrong and don't count.



No one has asked the Esequibo people what they want yet. Do they want to join a country or be on their own?

Background

The Esequibo has been argued over since the 1800s. A decision in 1899 set the borders, but Venezuela disagreed.



Venezuela claims longstanding ownership of the resource-rich land, intensifying the dispute.



Guyana became free in 1966 and inherited this problem. The argument has affected how Guyana works with other countries.



The court's involvement gives hope for a peaceful end to the argument. Everyone is waiting for the court to decide and end the fight peacefully.

