(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, Brent crude oil dropped to its lowest since July, pricing at $81.61 a barrel for January delivery.



The fall of 4.19% happened in London's future markets.



Europe's benchmark North Sea crude finished the day on the International Exchange Futures at $3.57 less than the previous close.



Concerns about the world's economic health influenced the market more than possible production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russi in 2024.



These nations might reduce oil output. The market also reacted to China's October export numbers, which disappointed traders.



On Tuesday, Brent's price kept dropping from when trading opened. It ended the day at a low not seen since the previous July. It almost fell under the important $80 mark.



Brent crude oil comes from the North Sea. People use it to set the price for most of the world's oil. Since the 1970s, it's been a key standard for pricing.







Oil prices change a lot. In the 1970s, they went up a lot because of the Arab oil embargo.



In the 1980s, they fell because there was too much oil. In the 2000s, they went up again because more people wanted oil.

Background

In 2020, the pandemic made oil prices fall deep. Now, the market is better, but we're still not sure what will happen.



What people think will happen to the economy affects oil prices. If they think things will get better, oil prices go up.



If they think things will get worse, prices go down. Saudi Arabia and Russia produce a lot of oil. What they decide to do can change prices.



The performance of China's economy is crucial, as it's a major purchaser of oil; lower-than-expected sales suggest a reduced need for oil, potentially driving prices downward.



Oil prices tell us about the economy. They can also be a way for countries to have power.



Countries with a lot of oil, like Saudi Arabia and Russia, can change things in the world by changing how much oil they sell.











MENAFN08112023007421016031ID1107393996