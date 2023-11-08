Lula Stresses State-Driven Growth For Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's left-leaning President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, advocates for a state-led development approach in the country



At a recent event, he opposed the notion that boosting the private sector requires reducing the state's role.



Instead, he pointed out the state's critical role in driving progress without selling off public assets.



Lula discussed partnerships between public and private sectors as key to advancing Brazil's economy.



He promised stability and support for investments, contrasting with previous government approaches. This includes cheaper credits from public banks to stimulate business growth.



Lula also envisioned an eco-friendly and tech-savvy economic shift for Brazil. He assured investors of a steady political and legal climate for their ventures.







This new direction signifies a departure from conservative ex-President Bolsonaro's approach.



He favored market autonomy akin to successful models seen in Switzerland or Singapore, without significant state meddling.

Background

Latin America has seen varying outcomes with state intervention. Argentina, for example, has a long history of state involvement in the economy.



This approach has led to periodic financial crises, yet it also maintains crucial social welfare programs.



Venezuela's state-driven model under Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro has faced criticism.



The country has abundant natural resources but has struggled with economic instability and humanitarian issues.



Countries like Chile, in contrast, have combined state policies with open markets, achieving significant growth and poverty reduction.



Brazil's past with state intervention has been complex, marked by economic booms and busts.



With Lula's return, there's a shift back towards a state-centric approach, promising more balance.



These examples show the impact of policy choices on national development. Latin America continues to explore the balance between state roles and market forces.







