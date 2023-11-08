Salmonella outbreaks prompt Sweden's largest egg producer to euthanize All chickens

(MENAFN) Sweden's primary egg producer, which once housed nearly 1.2 million chickens, constituting 20 percent of the nation's laying hens, has been directed to euthanize its entire chicken population. The purpose of this drastic action is to facilitate a thorough cleaning of the facility in response to a persistent salmonella outbreak. The decision was conveyed by the Swedish Board of Agriculture, marking a culmination of efforts to sanitize the hen houses at CA Cedergren, a company that has grappled with recurring salmonella outbreaks over the past year.



Sweden's foremost farming news outlet, ATL, reported the Swedish authorities' decision, as they found that conventional cleaning efforts had proved ineffective in eradicating the salmonella issue. The situation escalated to the point where a different approach was deemed necessary. Katharina Gielen, the head of infection control at the board, explained the rationale behind the move, emphasizing the importance of addressing the re-infection.



The exact number of chickens slated for euthanasia remains uncertain, and there has been no immediate response from CA Cedergren. This is not the first time the company has faced salmonella-related challenges. In December 2022, a salmonella outbreak linked to CA Cedergren briefly led to an egg shortage in Sweden. Subsequent incidents occurred, with salmonella bacteria being discovered in the farm's packing room in April, and in August, approximately 340,000 chickens were culled due to a salmonella infection detected in two hen houses.



Marie Lönneskog Hogstadius, the spokesperson for Swedish Eggs, an industry organization, emphasized that ordinary consumers are unlikely to be impacted by the mass culling. Eggs from CA Cedergren have been redirected to the food industry, where they undergo a heating process to eliminate any salmonella presence. These treated eggs find their way into various products, including prepared meals and powdered eggs, ensuring the continued supply of safe food to consumers.

