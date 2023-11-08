Amir, Dutch Prime Minister Discuss Developments Of Situation In Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Mark Rutte, during their talks on Wednesday, the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the diplomatic efforts of both countries to urgently halt the aggression on Gaza.

Amir holds official talks session with Dutch Prime Minister

Read Also

In a post of his official account on the social media platform X, HH the Amir said that he discussed on Wednesday with the Dutch Prime Minister the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the diplomatic efforts of the two countries to urgently stop the aggression against Gaza and open safe corridors for international relief efforts to alleviate the scale of the humanitarian crisis that the Palestinian brothers are suffering from.