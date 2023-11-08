               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Red Cross Decries Shooting Of Its Humanitarian Convoy


11/8/2023 7:20:24 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Gaza: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it's“deeply troubled” that its humanitarian convoy of five trucks and two ICRC vehicles carrying lifesaving medical supplies to health facilities in Gaza City came under fire on Tuesday.

Two trucks were damaged and a driver was lightly wounded in the Israeli attack, it said in a statement.

“These are not the conditions under which humanitarian personnel can work,” said William Schomburg, head of the ICRC delegation in Gaza.

“We are here to bring urgent assistance to civilians in need. Ensuring that vital assistance can reach medical facilities is a legal obligation under international humanitarian law.”

