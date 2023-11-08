LG Electronics Announces Grand Opening Of Premium Brand Store At Doha Festival City

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics and technology, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its 5th premium brand showroom in Qatar, further solidifying its commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and exceptional products to customers in the region.

The new store, located at the prestigious Doha Festival City Mall, is set to elevate the shopping experience for tech enthusiasts and consumers seeking the latest innovations in electronics.

The newly inaugurated premium showroom, spanning 210 square meters, has been meticulously modernized in line with the latest LG premium brand shop guidelines.

The store will showcase LG's wide range of innovative and high-quality products, including home appliances & consumer electronics, in a state-of-the-art setting that emphasizes style, innovation, and sustainability.

Customers visiting the showroom will have the opportunity to explore LG's AI ThinQ powered range of OLED TVs, Instaview refrigerators, the latest WashTower, washing machines, Ultragear gaming monitors and the DUALCOOL & JETCOOL air conditioner range. Presently Jumbo's mega promotion event is also going on , customers buying any product worth QR500 and above are entitled for exciting free gifts like travel vouchers , portable speakers and UHD televisions.

“This new store is a testament to our dedication to providing our customers with unparalleled access to the latest and greatest technology. We aim to offer a comprehensive and immersive experience where customers can explore LG's cutting-edge products in an inviting and dynamic environment” said Sajed Jassim Mohammed Sulaiman, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Video Home & Electronic Centre & Jumbo Electronics.

The grand opening of the store promises to be a memorable event, featuring exclusive promotions & special offers for customers. LG enthusiasts and shoppers alike are encouraged to visit the store and explore the latest innovations from LG Electronics.

Among the many state of the art products, CordZero is one of them that is part of the line up. These are stick type vacuum cleaners available in 2 variants A9 Ultra & A9 Kompressor. The A9 has operating buttons present on the handle itself.

This feature combined with the handle placement makes the A9 ergonomically pleasing to use. Not having the trigger unlike other stick vacuum cleaners allows you to relax the arm & wrist while using the A9 and hence there will be less arm fatigue. This device comes with 2 batteries providing you longer hours to clean your sweet home. Self- standing dock is also the unique feature.

LG's objective with this expansion is to create unique experiences for customers in Qatar, allowing them to engage with the brand and its innovative products.

The brand's product offerings are designed to enhance the quality of life for customers by intensifying consumer touchpoints and promoting local business growth Electronics continues to be at the forefront of technological advancements, and the opening of this premium showroom reaffirms its commitment to delivering excellence and innovation to consumers in Qatar.

Director & CEO of Jumbo Electronics C. V. Rappai said on the occasion“Jumbo is committed to provide excellent products to people of Qatar and is continuously expanding it's footprint to service customers in better manner.” He also opined that world class appliances coupled with after sales service infrastructure is very important & Jumbo is making right investments in that direction too.