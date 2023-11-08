QNB Is Platinum Sponsor Of 11Th Saudi Trade Finance Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, announced its Platinum Sponsorship of the 11th Saudi Trade Finance (STF) Summit taking place in Riyadh, KSA on 8-9 November 2023

This sponsorship underscores the bank's keenness to play a significant role in promoting top events hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support the transformational journey towards achieving financial diversity, inclusiveness, and development of the private sector under Saudi Vision 2030.

QNB also emphasizes its presence in the Saudi market with the recent opening of a new branch in Jeddah while having the opportunity to present its brand to a diverse audience.

Heba Ali Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Communication said:“We're delighted to announce that QNB Group will be the platinum sponsor of this event and looking forward to being a part of the most important and influential event for decision-makers and senior officials in the Saudi trade finance sector.

More importantly, QNB shares common goals with this unique platform, as we together believe that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand.

Sponsoring this event also reflects our ambition to achieve sustainable finance in line with our corporate ESG agenda by supporting financial diversification and impactful business solutions.”

The STF Summit provides a unique platform that brings together more than 350 CFOs, Finance Heads, Corporate Treasures, and other stakeholders to advance the Kingdom's international trade and investments.

The two-day summit addresses some of the latest challenges and opportunities for Saudi's trade finance sector including optimal liquidity management for exporters, suppliers, and SMEs, supply chain financing, accelerated adoption of digitization, and technological innovations for optimizing trade finance, managing inherent risks as well as sustainable development of the sector.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, QNB Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,800 machines.