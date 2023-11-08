Arab Cultural House In Berlin Organises Discussion On Business Opportunities In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The Arab Cultural House (Al Diwan) in Berlin, organised a panel discussion with the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on investment and business opportunities in Qatar, recently.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Germany H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani, and Dorsch International Consultants CEO Olaf Hoffmann, participated in the panel discussion in the presence of a number of business and political figures, including Otto Schiele is one of the founders of the Green Party in Germany.

HE the Ambassador presented a comprehensive picture of the country's directions aimed at achieving the Qatar National Vision, which aims to achieve sustainable development in the country by 2030, by creating appropriate conditions to encourage investment, develop the business environment, and provide promising opportunities for foreign Companies wishing to invest in the State of Qatar.

For his part, Olaf Hoffmann reviewed the reality of the work of the Dorsch International Consultants and its effective participation in developing many economic projects in Qatar. He also talked about the investment opportunities and unique facilities that the country provides to foreign companies.

This panel discussion came within the framework of the State of Qatar's move towards adopting more open and diversified economic policies and providing promising investment opportunities in the economic sector, which contributes to consolidating its advanced position on the global economic map.