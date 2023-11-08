Talisca Hat-Trick Fires Ronaldo-Less Al Nassr To 3-2 Win Over Al Duhail

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Anderson Talisca smashed a superb hat-trick to propel Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr to a 3-2 comeback victory over Qatar's Al Duhail in another gripping clash between the AFC Champions League opponents on Tuesday.

The Brazilian forward took the lead role for Luis Castro's side missing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo due to“fatigue” at Doha's Khalifa International Stadium, scoring two fabulous goals in the first half and adding another in the second to keep Al Nassr on top of Group E with 12 points.

The loss in front of more than 36,500 spectators mostly their fans has put Al Duhail on the brink of an early exit.

With two matches in the group stage remaining, Christophe Galtier's men are now on the bottom with just one point, behind second-placed Persepolis (7 points) of Iran, who played a 1-1 draw against Tajikistan's FC Istiklol earlier yesterday. Istiklol are third on the table with two points.

Al Duhail went into the lead early in the match through Philippe Coutinho's goal and the Brazilian gave them hope by converting a penalty kick in the second half after Talisca's hat-trick, but the visitors held on to their lead to register their fourth consecutive victory in the competition including a thrilling 4-3 win over the Qatar club in Riyadh two weeks ago.

Coutinho gave Al Duhail a flying start smashing a right-footed hit from the centre of the box following a low cross from Michael Olunga, who set the eighth-minute opener after snatching ball from a defender.

The Red Knights seemed to have capitalised their strong start well not allowing much space to the charging visitors seeking the leveler.

After repeated attempts, Talisca finally came up with a solution bringing Al Nassr back into the match with a powerful right-footed hit from outside the box after a ball from Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the 27th minute.

That goal changed the momentum as Al Nassr started to dominate the home side, coming close to scoring their second goal several times including an attempt from Ghareeb, who just missed the target.

Talisca put Al Nassr into the lead with another strike from outside the box in 37th minute after a Sadio Mane assist leaving goalkeeper Salah Zakaria stunned.

Ibrahima Bamba got the opportunity to draw level for the home team before half-time but he skied his shot after receiving a fine ball from Almoez Ali.

Al Duhail continued to press for an equaliser after the break and Olunga saw his shot from close range saved by goalkeeper Nawaf Alaqidi.

Talisca completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute hitting the net with a left-footed hit from the centre of the box after a pass from Ghareeb.

Coutinho cut the lead for Al Duhail with his second goal, clearing Nawaf from the spot in 80th minute after Marcelo Brozovic was punished for a handball in the penalty area.

Al Nassr survived a barrage of attacks in the final stages of the match following the goal but a red card to Mohammed Khaled for violent conduct with six minutes still left in the stoppage time did not help the hosts, who will next play Istiklol on November 27.

Al Sadd's Bounedjah hopes for turnaround

Meanwhile, Al Sadd forward Baghdad Bounedjah expressed his disappointment following a 2-0 defeat to debutants Al Faisaly in a Group B game in Amman on Monday night.

Second-half goals from Hatem Sultan and substitute Aref Haitham saw the Jordanian side register their first-ever victory in the AFC Champions League after Al Sadd had thrashed them 6-0 in the first leg in Doha.

“The team wasn't at its best, and we didn't deliver the required performance, unlike Al Faisaly, who succeeded in capitalising on the opportunities,” said Bounedjah.

“We are greatly disappointed with this defeat. We take responsibility for it and apologise to our fans.”

Al Sadd have been left with four points, one ahead of bottom-placed Al Faisaly with Sharjah leading the group with eight points. FC Nasaf are second with seven points.

The Wolves will need to beat Sharjah in their next game on November 27, and Bounedjah promised the best effort from his side to stay in contention for the Round of 16.

“We still have chances that we will play for in our next match,” said the Algerian striker.