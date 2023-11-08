Stage Set For FISU University World Cup 3X3 Basketball - Doha 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Collegiate Sports Federation (QCSF) announced yesterday that all organisational and administrative preparations are completed to host the 2023 FISU University World Cup 3x3 Basketball from November 10-12 at Qatar University Sport and Events Complex (A07) in Doha.

The press conference was attended by the QCSF President Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Naimi, Secretary General Rashid Saeed Adiba, FISU Sports Director Juan Carlos, representatives of sponsors, national partners, namely Qatar Airways, Aspire Zone, Qatar Tourism, and local and international media personnel.

Dr. Al Naimi opened the meeting with a welcoming message to all partners, sponsors, media, and news agency representatives. He appreciated the amazing effort put into the event that will be held for the first time in Qatar and the Middle East Region, he hoped this collective effort would produce a memorable event.

QCSF President said this event will help all students from different cultural backgrounds to exchange experience and skills and for us as QCSF, we will be getting forward to seek new grounds to enhance our organizational, technical and administrative experience for FISU sport events to come.

“By hosting this event, we will turn our QCSF's vision into reality to build up better sports activities for students of higher education institutions as well as to discover the most talented students and take our university sports to a new level of excellence locally, regionally and internationally,” said Dr. Al Naimi.

“I would like to thank FISU for their confidence in Qatar Collegiate Sports Federation's organizational abilities for giving our federation the host rights of the event, I also wish better luck, success and good stay to all participating teams,” added Dr. Al Niami.

In his speech, FISU Sports Director, Juan Carlos appreciated Qatar's hospitality, warm welcome and organizational abilities. He praised the positive effort from partners and sponsors and said this championship is just the beginning of cooperation between FISU and QCSF in the sports events to come.

For his part, the QCSF Secretary-General Rashid Saed Adiba delivered a brief presentation on the event's organizational and administrative issues, namely the number of participating teams (24 teams), number of countries (17 countries), event venue (Qatar University Sports and Events Complex), logistics an technical matters and ongoing efforts to make the event memorable.

On the sidelines of the press conference, Dr. Al Naimi inked sponsorship agreements for the event on behalf of the QCSF with Thierry Antinori, Chief Commercial Officer who signed on behalf of Qatar Airways and with Aspire Logistics General Manager Abdullah Nasser Al Nuaimi, who signed on behalf of Aspire Zone.