Shura Speaker Slams Gaza Massacre, Lauds Joint GCC Action

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim expressed his strong anger and denunciation of the heinous massacres and genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and in the occupied Palestinian territories, describing them as cleansing and barbaric crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces amid shameful silence and in full view of the international community.

This came during the speech he delivered while chairing 17th meeting of Speakers of the Shura, Representatives, National and Ummah Councils in the GCC countries, held in Doha yesterday.

He criticised some countries and human rights organisations, their claims to protect human rights, and their repeated condemnations of alleged violations in various regions around the world, while, at the same time, supporting the blatant violations committed by the occupation forces against humanity in Gaza. Al Ghanim described the position of those countries as shameful, denouncing their support for the occupation forces, justifying their crimes, and giving them the green light to commit more massacres and even obstructing UN resolutions aimed at a ceasefire.

Al Ghanim appealed to the parliaments of the world to seek to stop the bloodshed and reject this barbaric aggression against the Palestinian people, calling on them to urge their governments to take urgent practical steps to stop this aggression, force the Israeli entity to adhere to the resolutions of international legitimacy, and enable the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights.

He also stressed the need for countries supporting the Israeli entity to realise that their support deepens the free society's hatred of the Israeli entity and the countries that support it. It also leads to destabilising the security and stability of the Middle East region and the entire world.

The Speaker noted the important role played by the Gulf legislative councils in the process of joint Gulf action, in an effort to achieve the aspirations of the governments and peoples of the region through their contribution to drafting legislation and following up on the implementation of integration and unity projects via joint work systems and mechanisms, which had a clear impact on the implementation of joint projects and plans.

Heads of the GCC legislative councils emphasised, in their speeches during the meeting, the necessity of Gulf unity and strengthening the work of the legislative councils to achieve that goal, stressing the need to strengthen Gulf parliamentary work.

They also condemned the aggression against Gaza, demanding the necessity of putting an end to the violations and crimes of genocide committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the brothers in Gaza and in the occupied Palestinian territories, stressing the important role played by the legislative councils in the efforts of ceasefire and bloodshed, through joint parliamentary work and unifying positions and visions in regional and international parliamentary forums. The meeting also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Gulf councils and the parliaments of Latin American countries, in addition to reviewing a number of issues related to joint Gulf action and parliamentary coordination between the GCC countries in international parliamentary forums.