Al Muraikhi Meets Ambassador Of Chad

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the State of Qatar H E Dausa Idriss Deby Itno. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

