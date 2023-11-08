Moph Announces Completion Of Written Exams For QBMS

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced the completion of the October 2023 cycle of the Qatar Medical Specialization Certificate, also known as the Qatari Board of Medical Specialties (QBMS), which included 14 Part 1 examinations and four Part 2 examinations.

About 235 resident physicians, enrolled in 16 specialty programmes took the exam. Of those, 181 took Part 1 examinations and 54 took Part 2 examinations.

It is worth noting that the Qatar Medical Specialization Certificate (Qatari Board) was launched in July 2020 under the auspices of MoPH. The project aims to grant physicians, enrolled in accredited structured clinical training programmes in the State of Qatar (there are 17 accredited programmes so far), the chance to receive higher specialisation certificates in their medical specialties from a national authority that follows the best scientific practices in this regard.

The physicians must first fulfill their requirements and then pass a number of examinations, including written and clinical exams, which test them and confirm that they have the highest levels of competence, education, and knowledge in their respective specialties. This enables them to provide high-quality medical care to citizens and residents of the country.

Dr. Saad Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Qatar Medical Specialization Certificate, Director Department of Healthcare Professions in MoPH said:“The successful completion of the fourth cycle of the Qatar Medical Specialization Certificate (Qatari Board) written exams is an important and decisive step in completing the project to establish the Qatari Board. This is because this year will witness the graduation of the first batch of physicians who will obtain the Qatar Medical Specialization Certificate (Qatari Board) after passing all the required written and clinical exams. This is the most important output of the project and the culmination of the efforts of those working on it.”